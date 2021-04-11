Stealth (XST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.22 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $95,958.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001573 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 147.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000658 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020318 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,177,398 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

