Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,453 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,575,000 after buying an additional 410,755 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 1,037.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 149,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 35,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

NYSE:LTC opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.