Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ARGTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

ARGTF opened at $5.20 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 39% strategic stake in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

The Fly

