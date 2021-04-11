Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $511.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce $511.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $515.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $509.30 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $371.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,240. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $113.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 2.46.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,869 shares of company stock worth $20,693,730 in the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,211,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,030,000 after acquiring an additional 215,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,537,000 after acquiring an additional 417,689 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,563,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,107,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,493,000 after acquiring an additional 300,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,403,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.