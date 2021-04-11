Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 27,786 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,423% compared to the average volume of 426 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

IHRT opened at $18.21 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

