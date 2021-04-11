Stolper Co Purchases 5,763 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Total were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $44.99 on Friday. Total Se has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.81.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

