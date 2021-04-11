Stolper Co Takes Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stolper Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH opened at $266.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $147.60 and a 12-month high of $268.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.72 and a 200-day moving average of $229.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.