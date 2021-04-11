Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Stephens upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $29.18. 904,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,597. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Summit Materials by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

