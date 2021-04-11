SUN Reaches Market Capitalization of $209.35 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. SUN has a total market cap of $209.35 million and $293.51 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SUN has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One SUN coin can now be bought for approximately $42.23 or 0.00070698 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00294531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.12 or 0.00736786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,720.90 or 0.99975615 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.05 or 0.00793583 BTC.

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 4,957,214 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

