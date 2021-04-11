Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,609 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

RUN opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,290.32 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,287 shares of company stock valued at $27,399,615. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.