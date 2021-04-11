Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SRGA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $226.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.21. Surgalign has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 101.34% and a negative net margin of 56.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surgalign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Scott Durall acquired 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 460,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,326. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 808,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,158,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,306. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRGA. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth $11,315,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth $8,676,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth $1,918,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth $1,566,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth $1,354,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgalign (SRGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit