Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SRGA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $226.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.21. Surgalign has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 101.34% and a negative net margin of 56.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surgalign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Scott Durall acquired 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 460,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,326. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 808,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,158,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,306. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRGA. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth $11,315,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth $8,676,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth $1,918,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth $1,566,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth $1,354,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

