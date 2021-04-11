Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 38,403 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

BATS:BBJP opened at $28.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit