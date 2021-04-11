Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 38,403 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

BATS:BBJP opened at $28.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39.

