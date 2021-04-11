Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.05 Million Position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 12.49% of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000.

NASDAQ RNSC opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

