Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,351 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GCOW. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GCOW opened at $31.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21.

