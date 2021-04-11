Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LDRS opened at $27.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $29.77.

