Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,862 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares by 247.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERY opened at $18.87 on Friday. Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71.

