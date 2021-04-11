Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $987,000 Position in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ZNH has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Southern Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:ZNH opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.66. China Southern Airlines Company Limited has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $39.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

