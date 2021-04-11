Swerve Hits Market Cap of $35.91 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $35.91 million and approximately $84.54 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can now be bought for approximately $3.05 or 0.00005099 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Swerve has traded up 85.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00056524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00083673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00618022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00042334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033349 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 13,532,619 coins and its circulating supply is 11,768,027 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

