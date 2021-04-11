SYNC Network Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $11.21 million and $37,774.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.32 or 0.00476827 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006008 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00029303 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.21 or 0.04476463 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 131,681,638 coins and its circulating supply is 110,617,316 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

