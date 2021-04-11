SYNC Network (SYNC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $239,435.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0896 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $9.90 million and approximately $239,435.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.86 or 0.00484891 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006512 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00029123 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.69 or 0.04299352 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000127 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC.
- Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.
SYNC Network Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “
SYNC Network Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
