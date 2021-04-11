TE-FOOD (TONE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $196,486.00

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $33.89 million and $196,486.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00054564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00020310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00614974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00081213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00038189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00031789 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TONE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,973,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

