Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $709,442.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,902 shares of company stock worth $4,556,365 in the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $60.98 and a one year high of $149.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.24, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

