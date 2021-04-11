Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,920,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,447,000 after purchasing an additional 99,350 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $507.51 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $192.42 and a twelve month high of $516.78. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.