Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,540,259 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after buying an additional 291,710 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,646,000 after buying an additional 212,593 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

