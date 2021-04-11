Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,244 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rexnord by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,752,000 after acquiring an additional 24,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,194,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Rexnord by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,398,000 after acquiring an additional 168,127 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 217,301 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RXN opened at $48.58 on Friday. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $51.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.01 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

