Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 500 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

FLT stock opened at $286.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $292.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.15.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

