Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 1,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 134,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $626.45 million, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.