Telos (TLOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.50 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Telos has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. Telos has a total market capitalization of $31.16 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001508 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

