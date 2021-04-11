TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.09.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cormark raised their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

TSE T traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$25.82. 2,680,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,227. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.83 billion and a PE ratio of 27.47. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$21.73 and a 12 month high of C$27.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.2755034 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

