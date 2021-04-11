Tempur Sealy International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 19,126 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,131% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,554 call options.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 943,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Insiders have sold a total of 239,448 shares of company stock worth $7,949,352 over the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

TPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

