Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Stake Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,762 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ternium were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ternium by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 146,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 459,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ternium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

NYSE:TX opened at $38.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and markets various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, China, and Guatemala. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, hot rolled coils and sheets, cold rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, welded pipes, hot dipped galvanized and electro-galvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, billets, wire rods and bars, and other products, as well as sells energy.

