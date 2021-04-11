The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$77.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$77.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. CIBC upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$78.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,404,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,524. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$49.11 and a 52-week high of C$80.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.71.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.