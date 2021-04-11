The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

Shares of BA stock opened at $252.36 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.