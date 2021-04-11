The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 6,500 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,038.60 ($78.89).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 5,360 ($70.03) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 2,035 ($26.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,597.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,014.64.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

