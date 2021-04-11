The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.82. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $82.57 and a 1-year high of $114.71. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.78, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 118,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,004,000 after purchasing an additional 58,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

