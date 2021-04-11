The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $81.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $84.00.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.20.

LW stock opened at $77.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

