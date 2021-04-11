The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VWS has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a consensus rating of Buy.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 1-year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

