The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) Shares Down 0.1%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.31 and last traded at $44.74. Approximately 2,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 7,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Korea Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.85% of The Korea Fund worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

