The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $77.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Lovesac traded as high as $66.58 and last traded at $65.71, with a volume of 2287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.47.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $5,646,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 513,198 shares of company stock worth $27,733,275. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 2,742.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Lovesac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Lovesac by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.92, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.71.

The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

