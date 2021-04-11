The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $77.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Lovesac traded as high as $66.58 and last traded at $65.71, with a volume of 2287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.47.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.
In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $5,646,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 513,198 shares of company stock worth $27,733,275. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.92, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.71.
The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
