The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Increased to $183.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $169.00 to $183.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.55% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNC. Stephens boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $180.21 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $89.13 and a fifty-two week high of $184.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 769,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

