The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 615.71 ($8.04).

Shares of LON:SGE opened at GBX 652.20 ($8.52) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 595.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 620.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

