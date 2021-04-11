The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Position Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,267 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $19,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,438,000 after acquiring an additional 46,945 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $1,912,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 422,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMG. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.71.

SMG opened at $248.99 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $108.33 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $565,162.51. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

