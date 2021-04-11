The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Increased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $187.89. 6,089,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,457,928. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.17, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

