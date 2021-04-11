TheStreet Downgrades Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NSYS opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Nortech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $23.84 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.39% of Nortech Systems worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

