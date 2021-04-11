TheStreet Downgrades Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NSYS opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Nortech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $23.84 million during the quarter.
Nortech Systems Company Profile
Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.
