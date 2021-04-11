Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,020,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,585 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,890,000 after purchasing an additional 771,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 801,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,624,000 after purchasing an additional 471,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI opened at $91.04 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.47 and a fifty-two week high of $91.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.85. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

