Tim Livesey Buys 623,506 Shares of Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) Stock

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) insider Tim Livesey purchased 623,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,235.06 ($8,146.15).

LON:ORR opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £13.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.66. Oriole Resources PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

Get Oriole Resources alerts:

Oriole Resources Company Profile

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.