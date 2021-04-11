Tim Livesey Buys 623,506 Shares of Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) Stock

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) insider Tim Livesey purchased 623,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,235.06 ($8,146.15).
LON:ORR opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £13.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.66. Oriole Resources PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.95 ($0.03).
Oriole Resources Company Profile
