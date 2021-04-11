Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.00

Shares of Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.68), with a volume of 824199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.40 ($0.61).

The stock has a market capitalization of £147.27 million and a P/E ratio of -3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Time Out Group (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

