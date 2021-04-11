Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.00

Shares of Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.68), with a volume of 824199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.40 ($0.61).

The stock has a market capitalization of £147.27 million and a P/E ratio of -3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

