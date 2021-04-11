Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Titan Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Titan Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.
Shares of TMDI stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Titan Medical has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.34 million, a PE ratio of 182.00 and a beta of 3.53.
Titan Medical Company Profile
Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.
