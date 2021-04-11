Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Titan Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Titan Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Shares of TMDI stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Titan Medical has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.34 million, a PE ratio of 182.00 and a beta of 3.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q Capital Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Titan Medical by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Titan Medical by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Titan Medical during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the period. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

