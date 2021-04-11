Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Titan Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Titan Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Shares of TMDI stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Titan Medical has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.34 million, a PE ratio of 182.00 and a beta of 3.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q Capital Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Titan Medical by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Titan Medical by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Titan Medical during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the period. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Earnings History and Estimates for Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit