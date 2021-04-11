Tom Brophy Sells 725 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Tom Brophy sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,614 ($86.41), for a total transaction of £47,951.50 ($62,648.94).

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Tom Brophy acquired 3 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,530 ($85.31) per share, for a total transaction of £195.90 ($255.94).

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 6,612 ($86.39) on Friday. Croda International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4,390 ($57.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94). The company has a market cap of £9.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,304.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,325.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 51.50 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRDA. Barclays increased their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,268.18 ($68.83).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

