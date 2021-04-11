TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Shares Up 4.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $236.00 to $256.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. TopBuild traded as high as $220.59 and last traded at $220.59. 7,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 290,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.14.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.73.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.37.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.